After Laxmi’s NTR, Ram Gopal Varma Teases Tiger KCR
Some KCR supporters raised objection to the word ‘aadu’ used in the tagline--Aadu Telangana Testanante Andaru Navvindru.
After Lakshmi’s NTR, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has decided to make a film on the current Telangana Chief Minister and TRS president Kalvakuntla Chandra Sekhar Rao (KCR).
On Thursday, Varma tweeted the title of the film – Tiger KCR. It also has a tagline ‘The Aggressive Gandhi’. Varma wrote, “It is a biopic of @KTRTRS ‘s father from the time he couldn’t bear the 3rd class treatment being given to Telangana people by the Andhras, and how he fought in a fiery way to achieve Telangana state.”
Varma also tweeted, “Those who looked down upon KCR before he achieved what he did. I am sure both KCR and KTR will understand depth of it.”
April 18, 2019
It is a biopic of @KTRTRS ‘s father from the time he couldn’t bear the 3rd class treatment being given to Telangana people by the Andhras, and how he fought in a fiery way to achieve Telangana state. pic.twitter.com/VvUJV5LSXp— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 18, 2019
KCR and YSR are the only politicians to successfully groom their children to be worthy of them,unlike the politician in the neighbouring state of Telangana ...Only the greatest of political leaders can create a biological and ideological legacy pic.twitter.com/z0N7FgvdHA— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 18, 2019
