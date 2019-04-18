SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

After Laxmi’s NTR, Ram Gopal Varma Teases Tiger KCR

Some KCR supporters raised objection to the word ‘aadu’ used in the tagline--Aadu Telangana Testanante Andaru Navvindru.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18.com

Updated:April 18, 2019, 8:35 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
After Laxmi’s NTR, Ram Gopal Varma Teases Tiger KCR
Image: Yogen Shah
Loading...
After Lakshmi’s NTR, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has decided to make a film on the current Telangana Chief Minister and TRS president Kalvakuntla Chandra Sekhar Rao (KCR).

On Thursday, Varma tweeted the title of the film – Tiger KCR. It also has a tagline ‘The Aggressive Gandhi’. Varma wrote, “It is a biopic of @KTRTRS ‘s father from the time he couldn’t bear the 3rd class treatment being given to Telangana people by the Andhras, and how he fought in a fiery way to achieve Telangana state.”










Some KCR supporters raised objection to the word ‘aadu’ used in the tagline--Aadu Telangana Testanante Andaru Navvindru. They demanded the word to be removed from the tagline.

Varma also tweeted, “Those who looked down upon KCR before he achieved what he did. I am sure both KCR and KTR will understand depth of it.”
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram