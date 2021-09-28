After Legal Action by Actor Vijay, His Father Tells Court That Vijay Makkal Iyakkam is Dissolved

Tamil actor Vijay’s father informed a Chennai court on Monday that Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, a political organisation founded by him and named after his son, has been dissolved. The development comes a few days after the 47-year-old actor had moved a Chennai city civil court where he sought to restrain his parents and other office-bearers of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam from organising any meeting using his name. The latest reports say that Vijay’s father and director SA Chandrasekaran have informed the court that Iyakkam has been dissolved.

According to a report by The Times of India, in the three-page affidavit filed before the XV city civil court, Chandrasekaran submitted that the organisation was formed under his presidency at Virugambakkam, Chennai, on July 8, 2020. The document further mentioned, “It is submitted to the Court that a General Body meeting was convened on 28-02-2021 at Chennai after giving prior notice to all members of the ‘Vijay Makkal Iyakkam'.” The statement also mentioned that in the General Body meeting, members had come to take a resolution that Vijay Makkal Iyakkam has been dissolved or wound-up with immediate effect.

Chandrasekar also mentioned in his statement to the court that the ten respondents in the case who also held the position of office bearers in the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam have handed in their resignation letters. These respondents included SJ Jagan, P Muthu, K Bharathidasan, Shoba Sekar and R Mageshwaran. The court has now adjourned the case to October 29.

According to The Times of India report, Chandrasekar also added in his statement that in view of the February 28 resolution, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam had been dissolved and is not in existence now and they are no longer members of the organisation but continue to be “general fans of actor Vijay.”

Many actors in the South Indian film industry switch their careers to politicians, however, many have changed their minds as well. Tamil star Rajinikanth had also contemplated the decision of becoming a politician. Earlier in July this year,the 70-year-old actor cited health reasons and shut down his party Rajini Makkal Mandram.

