MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

After Losing Captain America Role, John Krasinski to Finally Enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

After Losing Captain America Role, John Krasinski to Finally Enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

John Krasinski, one of the frontrunners of the list of actors considered to play Captain America, might join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 16, 2020, 7:57 PM IST
Share this:

Actor John Krasinski has reportedly met with Marvel Studios for an unspecified project. John Krasinki was one of the actors who closely missed out to Chris Evans for the role of Captain America.

Although details about the project are awaited, Geeks Worldwide claims that Marvel has been holding "virtual meetings" with actors, directors and writers lately, and Krasinski was one of them, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The report also stated that they are not sure if Marvel was interested in Krasinski as an actor, writer, director, or all three. It also indicates that Krasinski might be in talks for a role in Young Avengers. Another possibility that the site mentioned is Fantastic Four reboot with Disney in control of the franchise due to the Fox merger.

Marvel has not confirmed any developments with Krasinski, and the actor hasn't responded to the report either.

Krasinski came into spotlight with his role as Jim Halpert in The Office, aired in India on Star World. He has also directed five films, including his breakthrough hit A Quiet Place, in which he starred alongside his wife Emily Blunt. He also plays the title character in the Amazon Studios series Jack Ryan, which has been renewed for a third season.

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Krasinski has launched a web series Some Good News.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    10,824

    +627*  

  • Total Confirmed

    12,759

    +826*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,514

    +171*  

  • Total DEATHS

    420

    +28*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 16 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,417,598

    +38,019*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,081,969

    +70,244*

  • Cured/Discharged

    525,884

    +24,888*  

  • Total DEATHS

    138,487

    +7,337*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres