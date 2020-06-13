After Lust Stories, Kiara Advani Eyeing A Karan Johar Comedy

Kiara Advani recently tasted success with Kabir Singh. However, it was Karan Johar's Lust Stories which was her turning point. The actress has always maintained how the filmmaker has played a major role in shaping up her career. Now, Kiara has expressed starring in a comedy film directed by him.

She told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, "I keep telling Karan that I want him to direct a comedy. He will be really good because even his love stories are funny and his timing is so perfect. I want to do a comedy with him.”

The actress also shared the reason why she never says no to a fan's selfie. "My mom always says that you can make someone’s day with just one picture, and that, in turn, could make your day. So, even if I am sleep-deprived or have come back from a long and tiring flight, I never say no because whenever I did, it made me feel guilty later." She further said that a co-star had once suggested that having all her fans wishing for a selfie with her should be her ultimate goal.

Kiara was to be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, slated to release on her birthday on July 31. While she is disappointed, Kiara says she is happy that the shoot was stalled at the right time, keeping everyone's safety in mind. “That’s why everyone is in a safe place now. But I am sure something else will make my birthday special.”

