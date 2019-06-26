Take the pledge to vote

follow us on
1-min read

After Lust Stories, Kiara Advani Gets into Hipster Mode for Karan Johar's Guilty on Netflix

Karan Johar, who had earlier worked with Kiara Advani for a segment in the Netflix anthology film Lust Stories, took to his social media on Tuesday to announce his next project with the actress.

IANS

Updated:June 26, 2019, 10:07 AM IST
After Lust Stories, Kiara Advani Gets into Hipster Mode for Karan Johar's Guilty on Netflix
Image: Instagram
Actress Kiara Advani, who is currently basking in the success of her recent release Kabir Singh, is gearing up for a film with Karan Johar titled Guilty, in which she is all "hipster and forceful". Karan, who had earlier worked with Kiara for a segment in the Netflix anthology film Lust Stories, took to his social media on Tuesday to announce his next project with the actress.

Sharing an image of Kiara on Instagram, KJo wrote, "I feel so proud of you @kiaraaliaadvani! A super journey from lust to intense love to now hipster and forceful! Here's announcing @dharmaticent's first feature for @netflix_in 'GUILTY'! Directed by @ruchinarain! Gratitude to NETFLIX for being a rockstar platform and always on fleek with the times! And to the rocking force who bears all my creative tantrums and silently rocks and rules the motions!"

Directed by Ruchi Narain, Guilty explores the different versions of truth that emerge when a small-town girl accuses the college heartthrob of rape. Seen through the eyes of his musician girlfriend, this story makes us question who is truly guilty in such circumstances. The film is scheduled to release later this year.

A few days back, Karan wrote a long post on Instagram praising Shahid Kapoor and Kiara's performances in Kabir Singh. He said, "@kiaraaliaadvani is just so lovely! Her vulnerability and silences win your heart and soul!! She is the sunshine and smile of the film..."

After Kabir Singh, Kiara has an impressive line-up of films which includes Good News, Laxmmi Bomb, Shershaah and Indoo Ki Jawani.

