Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

After Lust Stories, Manisha Koirala to Star in Another Netflix Original Film Maska

Directed by Neeraj Udhwani, Maska will also feature Shirley Setia, Prit Kamani and Nikita Dutta along with Manisha Koirala.

PTI

Updated:August 1, 2019, 9:24 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
After Lust Stories, Manisha Koirala to Star in Another Netflix Original Film Maska
Manisha Koirala with Maska’s cast. (Image: Instagram/Shirley Setia)
Loading...

Actor Manisha Koirala is set to headline Netflix Original coming-of-age film, Maska, the streaming service announced on Wednesday. 

The film is directed by Neeraj Udhwani and produced by Mutant Films.

"An amateur actor with the ambition of becoming a big movie star discovers the fine line between dreams and delusions when he meets a clear-headed girl one summer and discovers his purpose in life," reads the log-line of the film.

Maska also features internet sensation Shirley Setia, who is making her acting debut with the film. Prit Kamani and Nikita Dutta are also a part of the cast. 

This marks Manisha's second project with the streaming giant after featuring in a four-part anthology series Lust Stories, in which she played a wife torn between her husband and her lover, who is also the husband’s best friend. Direct by Dibakar Banerjee, her track of Lust Stories also starred Sanjay Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat.

After winning over cancer, Manisha has been active in Bollywood, starring in several films, including Dear Maya and Sanju. She will next be seen alongside Lisa Ray in music composer AR Rahman’s debut film production 99 Songs.

Manisha also recently published Healed: How Cancer Gave Me a New Life, her first book on her experiences with battling the fatal disease.

(With News18 inputs)

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram