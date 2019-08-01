After Lust Stories, Manisha Koirala to Star in Another Netflix Original Film Maska

Actor Manisha Koirala is set to headline Netflix Original coming-of-age film, Maska, the streaming service announced on Wednesday.

The film is directed by Neeraj Udhwani and produced by Mutant Films.

"An amateur actor with the ambition of becoming a big movie star discovers the fine line between dreams and delusions when he meets a clear-headed girl one summer and discovers his purpose in life," reads the log-line of the film.

Maska also features internet sensation Shirley Setia, who is making her acting debut with the film. Prit Kamani and Nikita Dutta are also a part of the cast.

This marks Manisha's second project with the streaming giant after featuring in a four-part anthology series Lust Stories, in which she played a wife torn between her husband and her lover, who is also the husband’s best friend. Direct by Dibakar Banerjee, her track of Lust Stories also starred Sanjay Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat.

After winning over cancer, Manisha has been active in Bollywood, starring in several films, including Dear Maya and Sanju. She will next be seen alongside Lisa Ray in music composer AR Rahman’s debut film production 99 Songs.

Manisha also recently published Healed: How Cancer Gave Me a New Life, her first book on her experiences with battling the fatal disease.

(With News18 inputs)

Follow @News18Movies for more.