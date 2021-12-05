After Madhuri Dixit and Ananya Panday, Ranveer Singh Shakes a Leg With Sara Ali Khan on Chaka Chak, Watch Video

After Ananya Panday and Madhuri Dixit, it was Ranveer Singh’s turn to shake a leg with Sara Ali Khan on the song of her upcoming film. The actress, who is busy promoting Atrangi Re was seen dancing on the film’s popular track Chaka Chak. In the video, the Gully Boy actor is seen dressed in a T-shirt and white pants paired with a brown jacket. Sara, on the other hand, can be seen donning a bottle-green salwar. Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, “Super Duper Ultra Cool @ranveersingh Proving yet again why he’s King Thank you so much for this Missed dancing with you "

Ranveer and Sara are both in Delhi for their respective professional commitments. While Sara is busy promoting her film, Ranveer is shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt.

Earlier, she shared a photo with her mother Amrita Singh from their visit to the iconic Bangla Sahib Gurdwara in Delhi. She also shared a hilarious boomerang with Janhvi Kapoor on Instagram. Later, Sara Ali Khan also enjoyed lunch with her crew whom she referred to as her “chakachak family.”

Speaking about Atrangi Re, the highly-anticipated project was announced last year. The film marks Dhanush and director Aanand L Rai’s second collaboration after the 2013 film Ranjhanaa. Akshay Kumar will share the screen with Dhanush and Sara in the main role.

Jointly backed by Bhushan Kumar, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape Of Good Films, Atrangi Re will premiere on December 24 on Disney+Hotstar.

Up next, Sara Ali Khan will star opposite Vicky Kaushal in The Immortal Ashwatthama. Directed by Aditya Dhar of Uri: The Surgical Strike fame, the mythology-based superhero movie is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala.

