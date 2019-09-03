After Madhurima-Vishal's Eviction, Nach Baliye 9 to Have No Elimination This Week

Nach Baliye season 9 has been in the news ever since its commencement for all the good and bad reasons. Last week, ex-couple Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh got eliminated from the show after the former refused to perform. Now according to the multiple reports, it is being said that this week’s elimination has been called cancelled.

In the upcoming episode, the bottom two pair will be announced which is likely to be Sharddha Arya-Alam Makkar and Sourabj Raaj Jai-Ridhima Jaina. The two will then be told that this week there are no eliminations.

Not just that, after bringing some relief on the show with no eliminations this week, the makers are likely to surprise the contestants with a wild card entrant.

Until now, there are no updates on which dance pair will be brought back on the show as wild card entrant. However, this season of the show has garnered highest buzz than any of its other seasons and with every new update it isn’t ending anytime.

Produced by Bollywood actor Salman Khan, Nach Baliye season 9 introduced a new and hot concept of making ex-couples and real-life couples come together as a dance pair. The dance reality show hosted by Maniesh Paul and Waluscha De Sousa has Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan sitting on judges chair.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.