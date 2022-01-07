After Mahesh Babu, Telugu Actress Lakshmi Manchu Too Tests Covid-19 Positive

Popular Telugu actress Lakshmi Manchu tested positive for the novel coronavirus and took to social media to inform the same. She wrote in her Instagram post that after playing hide and seek, the virus has finally caught her. She added that she is taking all necessary precautions to get out of its clutches. She then urged her fans and followers to take their vitamins and keep their minds and body and check. She also reminded everyone to get vaccinated and find the best booster dose for themselves.

Take a look at her post:

On Thursday, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, too, tested positive for Covid-19. The actor took to his official Instagram handle to write that despite all the necessary precautions, he has tested positive and has mild symptoms. The actor is currently isolated at his house and has been following medical guidance. His post continued, “Request to all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone who’s not taken their vaccination to do so immediately, as it reduces the risk of severe symptoms and hospitalization. Please follow COVID norms and stay safe."

Meanwhile, several other celebrities have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last couple of days.

After popular TV actor Delnaaz Irani tested positive for the novel coronavirus two days ago, her co-star Yamini Singh has also contracted the virus. Yamini plays the character of Sunanda on Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Mein. Both the actors received their Covid-19 reports the same day.

Apart from that, singer Sonu Nigam, veteran actor Prem Chopra and his wife, Swara Bhasker, The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumina Chakravarti and Drashti Dhami, too, tested positive.

