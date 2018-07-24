'Is She Even Muslim Anymore?': After Mahira, Saba Qamar Gets Trolled for Smoking in Leaked Pics

Saba Qamar has also begin following Mahira Khan, Is she even Muslim anymore ?? pic.twitter.com/yq6DAKAbWu — M Hanzala Tayyab MHT (@OfficialHanzala) July 19, 2018

Came through what’s being called BTS images of my colleague and a friend #SabaQamar’s recently done photoshoot which is spreading on social media like wildfire, I’m deeply saddened by this act, this is not us and we shouldn’t take pride in it in any manner! #support #friendship pic.twitter.com/T17zud6k90 — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) July 20, 2018

Pakistani actor Saba Qamar has become a victim of ruthless trolling after some behind-the-scene images of her taking a smoke break, from a recent photoshoot went viral. It's quite evident that the actress was getting dressed up and wasn't ready for any shots, when the pictures were taken.While some said she insulted the Muslim community, others compared her to actress Mahira Khan, who faced a similar fate when some pictures of her smoking in a white backless dress with actor Ranbir Kapoor had gone viral last year.However, some of her colleagues have come out in her support and condemned the circulation of the leaked pictures on social media.Noted Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui tweeted: “Came through what’s being called BTS images of my colleague and a friend #SabaQamar’s recently done photoshoot which is spreading on social media like wildfire, I’m deeply saddened by this act, this is not us and we shouldn’t take pride in it in any manner! #support #friendship.”Osman Khalid, who has worked with Saba on TV show Baaghi, wrote a lengthy Instagram post, asking people to stop commenting on the on-set photos."For the love of God, stop looking for every excuse to drag your icons down... Stop sharing these images/videos and stop commenting on them. If you want to speak out, speak out against the jahalat of whoever did this just for social media infamy," read his Instagram post.Another actor, Aijaz aslam posted: “Today I feel sad that a colleague and one of the finest actors of Pakistan is being exploited by someone for a cheap publicity stunt... it was just a simple BTS (behind the scene) video during a photoshoot from which the screenshots were taken and made viral on social media... It’s disgusting that people can go up to any extent for cheap publicity... Saba you are a superstar and don’t let these haters demotivate you...”Saba made her Bollywood debut with Irrfan Khan-starrer Hindi Medium, in which she played his wife, last year.