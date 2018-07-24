'Is She Even Muslim Anymore?': After Mahira, Saba Qamar Gets Trolled for Smoking in Leaked Pics
It's quite evident that Saba was getting dressed up and wasn't ready for any shots, when the pictures were taken.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Saba Qamar
While some said she insulted the Muslim community, others compared her to actress Mahira Khan, who faced a similar fate when some pictures of her smoking in a white backless dress with actor Ranbir Kapoor had gone viral last year.
Saba Qamar has also begin following Mahira Khan, Is she even Muslim anymore ?? pic.twitter.com/yq6DAKAbWu— M Hanzala Tayyab MHT (@OfficialHanzala) July 19, 2018
However, some of her colleagues have come out in her support and condemned the circulation of the leaked pictures on social media.
Noted Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui tweeted: “Came through what’s being called BTS images of my colleague and a friend #SabaQamar’s recently done photoshoot which is spreading on social media like wildfire, I’m deeply saddened by this act, this is not us and we shouldn’t take pride in it in any manner! #support #friendship.”
Came through what’s being called BTS images of my colleague and a friend #SabaQamar’s recently done photoshoot which is spreading on social media like wildfire, I’m deeply saddened by this act, this is not us and we shouldn’t take pride in it in any manner! #support #friendship pic.twitter.com/T17zud6k90— Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) July 20, 2018
Osman Khalid, who has worked with Saba on TV show Baaghi, wrote a lengthy Instagram post, asking people to stop commenting on the on-set photos.
"For the love of God, stop looking for every excuse to drag your icons down... Stop sharing these images/videos and stop commenting on them. If you want to speak out, speak out against the jahalat of whoever did this just for social media infamy," read his Instagram post.
Just heard about the all-too-familiar misogynistic, repulsive rhetoric that's swept the nation once BTS pictures from Saba's photoshoot were leaked (WITHOUT her consent). First: you do not fuck with Saba Qamar. Period. Second: For the love of God, stop looking for every excuse to drag your icons down. Third: STOP sharing these images/videos and stop commenting on them. If you want to speak out, speak out against the jahalat of whoever did this just for social media infamy.
Another actor, Aijaz aslam posted: “Today I feel sad that a colleague and one of the finest actors of Pakistan is being exploited by someone for a cheap publicity stunt... it was just a simple BTS (behind the scene) video during a photoshoot from which the screenshots were taken and made viral on social media... It’s disgusting that people can go up to any extent for cheap publicity... Saba you are a superstar and don’t let these haters demotivate you...”
Today I feel sad that a colleague and one of the finest actor of Pakistan is being exploited by someone for a cheap publicity stunt ... it was just a simple BTS ( behind the scene) vdo during a photo shoot from which the screen shots were taken and made viral on social media ... its disgusting that people can go upto any extent for cheap publicity... saba you are a superstar and don’t let these haters demotivate you .. #wesupport #sabaqamar #pakistanidrama #pakistanimovie #pakistanifilm #repost #instapakistan #instalike #movieshoovy #divamagazinepakistan #showbizpakistan
Saba made her Bollywood debut with Irrfan Khan-starrer Hindi Medium, in which she played his wife, last year.
