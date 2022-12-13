After Major, Adivi Sesh’s HIT 2 Enters Million Dollar Club In The US

Adivi Sesh is currently basking in the success of his latest Telugu film HIT: The Second Case, directed by Sailesh Kolanu. The mystery thriller film, which marked the second instalment of the HITverse, did not just make great strides in the Telugu-speaking states but also did impressive business in the overseas market, especially in the United States of America. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently announced that HIT 2’s box office collection crossed a jaw-dropping one million dollars in the US.

‘HIT 2’ HITS MILLION DOLLAR MARK IN USA… #Telugu film #HIT2 is a SUCCESS STORY… The film has already crossed $ 1 million mark in #USA in Weekend 2, as you read this.#HIT2 is #AdiviSesh’s second film in 2022 to cruise past $ 1 million mark, after #Major. pic.twitter.com/INbuO5cE10— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 12, 2022

With this, HIT 2 marks Adivi Sesh’s second consecutive film to enter the million-dollar club in America. His last big-screen venture, Major, had also achieved the same milestone earlier this year with its successful run at the ticket booth. On Monday, December 12, Adivi shared a collage of his character posters from Major and HIT 2 and penned a sweet note for the audience to celebrate the rare feat.

“#Major #HIT2 Audience’s Love. God’s Grace. Om Namo Narayana,” read his tweet.

Ahead of HIT 2’s release, Adivi Sesh had confirmed being a part of the upcoming instalment of the popular film franchise. In an interview with India Today, the 37-year-old revealed that he will be seen playing the protagonist in HIT 3 as well. “Yes, I’m part of HIT 3,” confirmed Adivi.

Shedding some light on the HITverse, he shared, “There are going to be seven parts where different police officers will zig-zag into each other’s stories and after the seventh part, there’s going to be a huge Avengers style where all the cops will be in the same film solving one massive crime.”

Meanwhile, after opening in cinema halls on December 2, HIT: The Second Case has reportedly minted over Rs 20 crores at the worldwide box office in ten days.

