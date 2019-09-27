After Making it Big as Captain America in MCU, Chris Evans Wants to Join Star Wars
After playing Captain America for over two decades, Chris Evans wishes to be a part of Star Wars.
After playing Captain America for over two decades, Chris Evans wishes to be a part of Star Wars.
Chris Evans in a recent Twitter interaction revealed that he would love to be a part of Kevin Feige's new Star Wars film. Evans, who starred as Captain America for a decade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe stepped down from his iconic character following the plotline of Avengers: Endgame, but took to Twitter to admit that he would be ready to appear in another franchise for Kevin.
Replying to a tweet by film website Collider on Twitter, which read, "Which MCU actor would you like to see pop up in a #StarWars movie?" Chris Evans simply replied, "Me."
Me.— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 27, 2019
Notably, Fiege is hoping to breathe in fresh life into the Star Wars franchise as it was revealed that he is working on a brand new movie for Disney.
The new film, titled The Rise of Skywalker, stars Daisy Ridley and John Boyega and is expected to wrap up the current trilogy in December.
According to a report by Metro UK, Kevin is working on developing a new chapter for the universe alongside Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and Walt Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Alan revealed that they are excited about the projects Kathy and the Lucasfilm team are working on, not only in terms of Star Wars but also Indiana Jones and films like Children of Blood and Bone with Emma Watts and Fox.
