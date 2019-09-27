Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

After Making it Big as Captain America in MCU, Chris Evans Wants to Join Star Wars

After playing Captain America for over two decades, Chris Evans wishes to be a part of Star Wars.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 27, 2019, 6:16 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
After Making it Big as Captain America in MCU, Chris Evans Wants to Join Star Wars
After playing Captain America for over two decades, Chris Evans wishes to be a part of Star Wars.
Loading...

Chris Evans in a recent Twitter interaction revealed that he would love to be a part of Kevin Feige's new Star Wars film. Evans, who starred as Captain America for a decade in the Marvel Cinematic Universe stepped down from his iconic character following the plotline of Avengers: Endgame, but took to Twitter to admit that he would be ready to appear in another franchise for Kevin.

Replying to a tweet by film website Collider on Twitter, which read, "Which MCU actor would you like to see pop up in a #StarWars movie?" Chris Evans simply replied, "Me."

Notably, Fiege is hoping to breathe in fresh life into the Star Wars franchise as it was revealed that he is working on a brand new movie for Disney.

The new film, titled The Rise of Skywalker, stars Daisy Ridley and John Boyega and is expected to wrap up the current trilogy in December.

According to a report by Metro UK, Kevin is working on developing a new chapter for the universe alongside Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and Walt Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Alan revealed that they are excited about the projects Kathy and the Lucasfilm team are working on, not only in terms of Star Wars but also Indiana Jones and films like Children of Blood and Bone with Emma Watts and Fox.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram