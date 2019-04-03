After Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Shares Glimpses into His Exotic Getaway from Maldives

As per the latest buzz, the countdown is on to Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's wedding. Malaika and Arjun have been rumoured to be dating each other for a while now. Even though the two have not officially admitted to dating each other, their social media exchanges and frequent outings have been hints big enough for people to know that they are indeed a thing.While the rumoured couple has kept all the details about the big day under wraps, we know that it has to be getting close. How do we know that? Because Malaika and Arjun are reportedly partying it up and celebrating the end of their respective single lives with those nearest and dearest to them in Maldives. We can't say if that's entirely accurate though.Malaika, who has been vacationing in Maldives for a few days now, was recently joined by her rumoured beau Arjun. The actor took to Instagram to share an inside glimpse into his exotic getaway from the island."Here’s to you Maldives... To many more Sunsets & Selfies... #paradiseisland #holidayvibes," Arjun captioned the pictures on Instagram.On the other hand, Malaika and a gaggle of her friends, including Vahbiz Mehta and Delnaz Daruwala, giving us all major vacation goals. From hanging out on a boat and sipping on mojitos to exploring the island and munching on some late-night eats, Malaika has been making the most of her time with her girls.If you're feeling Malaika-Arjun's wedding fever, prepare for their big day by taking a look at the diva's epic party weekend:As per the latest buzz, Arjun and Malaika will tie the knot on April 19. During a recent appearance on a chat show, Malaika was asked about their impending marriage reports, to which, the Bollywood diva replied, "This is all media made. Media is responsible for it."Malaika announced her separation from ex-husband Arbaaz Khan in March 2016. They were granted divorce by the Bandra family court in May 2017. They have one son together.