After Malaika Arora Tests Coronavirus Positive, 'India's Best Dancer' Shoot Put on Hold

The production on almost all TV shows has resumed now in the new unlock phase. Makers, cast and crew have been following prescribed measures to keep themselves safe against the novel coronavirus spread. However, various lead actors from quite a few shows, including Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Yeh Rishtaa Kya Kehlata Hai, got infected with Covid-19.

Recently, Malaika Arora, who happens to be a judge on the reality show India’s Best Dancer, has also tested positive for the virus.

The gorgeous star has confirmed the news herself on social media. In a post, she wrote, “Today I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support. Much love, Malaika Arora (sic).”

According to a report published in The Times of India, the crew was to shoot an episode today on September 7, but due to Malaika’s condition, the same has been postponed.

A source close to the production house told the daily that the shooting of the show will be postponed until further notice. “We are awaiting test results of all the contestants and crew members. Only after we get confirmation, will we announce new dates for the shoot. If everyone else on the set tests negative, then we plan to shoot on Thursday or Friday,” it said.

It is quite obvious that the diva will not be able to return to work for a couple of weeks. She is currently quarantining herself at home. The source has also revealed that till now there are no plans of replacing Malaika.

Like all other shows, extra precaution is being taken on the sets of India’s Best Dancer. The crew and the contestants are trying to maintain social distancing as much as possible. Sanitisers have been put all across the sets and the usage of props has also been minimised.

Meanwhile, Malaika’s beau Arjun Kapoor has also tested positive for COVID-19. He also took to Instagram to inform the same to his friends and fans.

The star is currently in isolation at his home.