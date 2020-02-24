After Malang, Mohit Suri Talks About Creating His 'Dark Superhero Universe' of Films

Filmmaker Mohit Suri is looking forward to build franchises out of Bollywood hits Aashiqui and Ek Villain.

Talking about Ek Villain 2, the filmmaker said that the movie will be a standalone sequel, while also having references in parts from the first film that released in 2014. “It has references of the previous film but what Ekta (Kapoor, producer) and I tried to do is build a couple of bad*** villains who can play heroes."

"We wanted to create antiheroes or dark superheroes in a realistic space. I loved all the guys I worked with - Riteish (Deshmukh), Sidharth (Malhotra) and everyone - but there are references of their characters in this, so I couldn’t cast the same people. But it’s a standalone film by itself and we are looking to make other standalone films like this, almost like a dark superhero universe,” Mohit said.

In a 2017 interview with Mumbai Mirror, actor Sidharth Malhotra had confirmed doing Aashiqui 3, with his then rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Sidharth had said that the paper work was awaited and work to make it a better part than the musical hit Aashiqui 2 was underway.

Clearing rumours about the same, Mohit said, “I have been working on the script of that. With Aashiqui 3, I have to get the script and the music right before I start work on it. Sidharth is a friend and we do hang out, but no one has been confirmed for the film till now.”

