After Mammootty, Malayalam star Suresh Gopi tests positive for Covid-19

Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi has tested positive for coronavirus. The 63-year-old actor-politician shared his health update with his followers on Twitter on Wednesday. In his post, Suresh mentioned, “Despite precautions, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have isolated and quarantined myself. I am perfectly alright, healthy and doing fine, other than a mild fever. At this juncture, I urge everyone to make it a point to be very strict with their social distancing methods and keep away from crowds. You keep safe and have the heart to keep others also safe and uninfected.” Suresh is one of the recent Tollywood stars to contract the virus.

Earlier this week, South superstar Mammootty had shared the news that he had contracted coronavirus. On January 16, he tweeted, “Despite taking all the necessary precautions I have tested Covid Positive yesterday. Besides a light fever, I am otherwise fine. I am self-isolating at home as per the directions of the concerned authorities.” Mammootty also advised his fans and followers to stay safe and follow the general COVID-19 prevention protocols. The tweet read, “I wish for all of you to stay safe. Mask at all times and take care.”

Despite taking all the necessary precautions I have tested Covid Positive yesterday. Besides a light fever I am otherwise fine. I am self isolating at home as per the directions of the concerned authorities. I wish for all of you to stay safe. Mask at all times and take care.— Mammootty (@mammukka) January 16, 2022

Last week, Tamil actress Keerthy Suresh had also tested positive for coronavirus. The actress had shared a statement regarding her health on social media platforms. After days in isolation and medication, the actress tested negative for the virus on Tuesday. Along with the update, Keerthy shared a series of selfies in a mustard yellow kurta and tweeted, “Negative’ can mean a positive thing these days. Grateful for all your love and prayers, hope you had a lovely Pongal and Sankranthi.”

'Negative' can mean a positive thing these days. Grateful for all your love and prayers, hope you had a lovely Pongal and Sankaranthi! 🤗❤️ pic.twitter.com/Sop5wPfBA1— Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) January 18, 2022

The coronavirus cases in the country have been on the rise since December.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.