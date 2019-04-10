English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Manikarnika, Kangana Ranaut to Direct an Epic Action Drama Based on a True Story
Kangana Ranaut has zeroed out her next directorial project which is an action drama based on a real-life story.
(Image: AFP)
After making her directorial debut with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana Ranaut has zeroed out her next directorial project which is an action drama based on a real-life story.
The film is said to be mounted on a large scale but will be different from any other epic that has been made in recent times. Speaking on the development, Kangana said, "I’m on the verge of announcing my next directorial venture. It’s an action film — an epic drama. It has taken a lot of my time. Currently, we are putting everything in order, but we have locked the script. We’ll be doing a photoshoot, soon after, which we plan to release the poster, too."
While speaking about the film, Kangana admitted that procuring higher budgets for a female lead can be an issue. However, considering how Manikarnika broke several records at the box office, including the highest ever single day for a female-led film, biggest ever opening weekend for a female-led film, and also marked 3rd 100 crores plus film for Kangana, she feels confident that getting budgets shouldn’t be a challenge.
She remarked, “There are a lot of great stories to be told and actresses today are bringing a lot of business, too. I’m happy with the way Manikarnika worked for me — as an actor and also as a director. Now is the right time to start work on my second directorial project.”
Meanwhile, Kangana wrapped up the shoot of Panga in Delhi last evening and will resume shooting in Kolkata. Apart from Panga, she also has Mental Hai Kya and Jayalalithaa biopic in her kitty.
