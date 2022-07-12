After Massive Success of KGF Series, Srinidhi Shetty Doubles Her Fee For Cobra

Kannada actress Srinidhi Shetty has been climbing the heights of success following the superhit KGF franchise. The actress has amazed everyone with her power-packed performance in KGF: Chapters 1 and 2. The film was a blockbuster hit at the box office. And now reports say that Srinidhi Shetty has doubled her remuneration for her upcoming film, Cobra.

It is said that Srinidhi charged around Rs 3 crores from the makers of KGF: Chapter 2. After the film broke the box collection of the year, she increased her fees for her next film.

As per reports, this time, the actress charged a hefty amount of around Rs 6-7 crores. With her new fee, she is now one of the most expensive actresses in the South.

Notably, there is no big news about Srinidhi making her way to Bollywood yet, but her popularity in the South industry has reached its peak.

Cobra also marks Srinidhi’s debut in the Tamil Film Industry. Meanwhile, as per media, Vikram has charged around Rs 25 crores for the film. He is taking 22.5 per cent of the total budget.

Meanwhile, the lyrical video of the Uyir Urugudhey song from the film was released on July 4. The video has more than three million views and is still counting. The song has been scored and voiced by legendary music composer AR Rahman.

Cobra is helmed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu and is slated to hit the theatres on August 11, this year. Former cricketer Irfan Pathan is also making his Tamil debut with this film. He will be seen as an antagonist. Other than Cobra, Vikram also has Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1, which is set to release on the silver screen on September 30. The movie will also mark Aishwariya Rai Bachchan’s comeback to the big screens after a long break from the industry.

