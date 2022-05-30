After Meera Chopra, Helly Shah Says Most Indian Designers Refused to Give Their Outfits for Cannes

It was just a few days back that Meera Chopra, who had been a part of the 75th Cannes Film Festival to unveil the poster of her upcoming film Safed, had accused Indian designers of refusing to give her their outfits. Now, actress Helly Shah, who had made her Cannes debut this year to unveil the poster of her upcoming film Kaya Palat, has revealed that even she had a hard time sourcing outfits for her red carpet appearance at the prestigious film festival.

Talking to ETimes, Helly Shah said that she would have loved to wear more clothes by Indian designers, but she was refused outfits. She revealed, “My manager approached a lot of designers when we started planning the Cannes trip. And when the time came, no one agreed to give me their outfits except a few designers. That is when we decided to approach international designers. I would have loved to wear Indian designers’ outfits at Cannes, that would have been a great feeling. But it didn’t turn out that way.”

She also added that TV tag does affect many actors, since they are not considered at par with Bollywood stars. The actress, who has been a part of shows like Swaragini, Sufiyana Pyaar Mera, and Ishq Mein Marjawan added, “I have faced issues many times, but I have never spoken about it. There is a ‘TV tag’ given to us. When I go for film auditions, they look at my resume and say, ‘Arre you have done so much TV’ as if it is not something good. This can be demotivating. I guess there is a long way to go before everyone is treated equally.”

Earlier, Meera Chopra had also claimed that most Indian designers had refused to give her their clothes and wanted to give them to Deepika Padukone.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.