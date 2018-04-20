After Meesha Shafi, More Women Accuse Ali Zafar of Sexual Harassment
Although Pakistan's entertainment industry has remained largely mum on the issue, actor-writer Osman Khalid Butt and model-actress Urwa Hocane have tweeted in support of Shafi, reported Geo News.
File photos of Meesha Shafi and Ali Zafar.
The women, while lending support Shafi, tweeted saying she was not alone and they had faced similar experiences, reported Geo News.
Make-up artist Leena Ghani thanked Shafi for being brave enough to speak out.
"Seeing Meesha's courage it's impossible for me to not speak now, not only in support of her but also to say she's not alone. In the many years I have known Ali, he has on several occasions crossed boundaries of what is appropriate behaviour between friends," Ghani wrote.
She elucidated on how Ali's behaviour displays a "clear lack of respect for women".
Thank you @itsmeeshashafi for your courage and your bravery. It’s never easy. But that should never silence us. I am in total solidarity with you. You are not alone in this because #Metoo #TimesUp #WeBelieveYou pic.twitter.com/hkQ61bqnFH— Leena (@Leena_Ghani) April 19, 2018
"Inappropriate contact, groping, sexual comments should not fall in the grey area between humour and indecency. Comments that would make your skin crawl and make you feel objectified are not to be reduced to 'a joke' such behaviours can leave women feeling embarrassed, small and reduced to the level of entertainment at the hands of a woman.
"In such cases, women like myself run from a situation and hope to God you never cross paths again. And when by some misfortune you do, you hide from him. Hoping that his sleazy eyes and hands don't find you again. His hands don't make their way up and down your waist or hold you too tight while you desperately try to wiggle and run," Ghani wrote.
Ghani said Shafi "isn't and has not been alone".
"The memories of the times when Ali thought he could get away by saying vulgar things still disgust me," she added.
A journalist named Maham Javaid described an incident from "many many years ago" when Ali tried to kiss her cousin and pull her into a restroom with him.
The journalist thanked Shafi for "reminding us that our stories matter".
Blogger Humna Raza also recounted when he inappropriately touched her at a public event.
@itsmeeshashafi you’re not alone. Please read this. #metoo @merabichrayaar @HaadeaP pic.twitter.com/3KzIenHnQn— Humna Raza (@HumnaRaza) April 19, 2018
On Thursday evening, Shafi sparked Pakistan's #MeToo moment when she took to Twitter to allege Ali had sexually harassed her on more than one occasion. This is the first incident of a Pakistani celebrity speaking out about a colleague.
However, Ali on Thursday denied Shafi's claim, saying he will take this allegation through the courts of law.
"I am a strong believer that the truth always prevails," he tweeted.
Although Pakistan's entertainment industry has remained largely mum on the issue, actor-writer Osman Khalid Butt and model-actress Urwa Hocane have tweeted in support of Shafi, reported Geo News.
More power to you ! @itsmeeshashafi 👊🏻 https://t.co/aN8m8zNQq6— URWA HOCANE (@VJURWA) April 19, 2018
Meanwhile, actor Maya Ali posted on Instagram saying she respects Ali and "we shouldn't judge anyone's character" until the truth comes out.
I’m not here to say who is wrong and who is right or who did what and who didn’t... Let’s say, I haven’t known him for long, but I have been working with him since 1 year, we shot our film in Lahore and then we were all together in Poland to shoot the rest of the film and I never ever got any kind of that vibe from him... I always found him talking to his wife and kids on FaceTime and this made me a fan of him, because he would always share his good and bad moments with his wife and family... When we were on set or in any restaurant with the whole team he would always make sure that he was sharing these moments with her... I am not judging anyone nor giving any clarification on anyone’s behalf, and we can’t judge the one side of a book... I respect this man @ali_zafar and want the truth to come out, until then we shouldn’t judge anyone’s character...🙏🏻🙏🏻
Also Watch
-
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Story So Far: Sacked AAP Advisor Raghav Chadha Returns Salary of Rs 2.50 to Home Ministry
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
CJI Impeachment: Can the Chief Justice of India Be Impeached?
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
-
Thursday 19 April , 2018
Interview: Virat Kohli at the Launch of the Audi RS5
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Nanu Ki Jaanu Movie Review: Abhay Deol-Patralekha Starrer Is A Major Eye-Roll Fest
- Lamborghini Huracan Performante Worth Rs 3.76 Crore Home Delivery in Hyderabad - Watch Video
- Beyond The Clouds Review: Despite the Bollywood Cliches, Majid Majidi's Film Will Win Hearts
- Bollywood Actor Jimmy Sheirgill Buys Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG SUV Worth Rs 2.18 Crore
- IPL 2018: Chennai Eye Win Against Rajasthan at Their New Home