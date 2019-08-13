After Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth Reacts on Their Separation, Wishes Her Health and Happiness
Star-couple Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus have called it quits within eight months of getting married.
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus. (Image: Instagram/Liam Hemsworth)
After Miley Cyrus, now Liam Hemsworth has issued a statement on Instagram, clarifying his stance on their recent split.
Sharing an evening snapshot of the sea on the photo-video app on Tuesday, Liam wrote, "Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.”
Saying that he hasn’t talked nor will be talking to any media organisation about their separation, he added, “This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”
Liam’s statement comes a day after Miley announced their split through an Instagram post. Sharing two pictures of herself atop a mountain with a stunning backdrop, she wrote, “Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win. Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night, it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me “Nature never hurries but it is always on time”.... it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own .... 💙”
After a tumultuous courtship of several years, Miley (26) and Liam (29) got married last December.
