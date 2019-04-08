English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Modi Biopic, Vivek Oberoi Now Planning to Contest from PM's Home State in 2024
Actor Vivek Oberoi, who plays Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a yet-to-be-released biopic, Saturday said he 'might think' of contesting elections in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
A poster of the biopic on PM Modi, starring Vivek Oberoi. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Actor Vivek Oberoi, who plays Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a yet-to-be-released biopic, Saturday said he “might think” of contesting from Vadodara in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls “if he joins politics”.
The actor was participating in an interactive session with students of Parul University in Vadodra to promote the Omung Kumar-directed film PM Narendra Modi.
The Supreme Court on Friday refused urgent listing of a plea seeking stay on the release of the biopic.
On Thursday, the apex court had agreed to hear on April 8 a Congress leader’s plea which sought deferment of the biopic’s release till the completion of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, alleging that it was designed to “manipulate, influence and impress viewers and voters”.
“If I join politics, I might think of contesting from Vadodara in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections just because of the love and affection people gave PM Narendra Modi when he contested from here,” Oberoi said after being asked whether he would take the political plunge.
He told students that he observed the PM’s body language and way of talking to prepare for his role in the biopic.
He claimed it took 16 days to finalise his look for the film.
“It is an inspiring film about a man who has become Prime Minister of the country and one of the world’s biggest leaders without any backing or caste politics,” he said.
The actor was participating in an interactive session with students of Parul University in Vadodra to promote the Omung Kumar-directed film PM Narendra Modi.
The Supreme Court on Friday refused urgent listing of a plea seeking stay on the release of the biopic.
On Thursday, the apex court had agreed to hear on April 8 a Congress leader’s plea which sought deferment of the biopic’s release till the completion of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, alleging that it was designed to “manipulate, influence and impress viewers and voters”.
“If I join politics, I might think of contesting from Vadodara in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections just because of the love and affection people gave PM Narendra Modi when he contested from here,” Oberoi said after being asked whether he would take the political plunge.
He told students that he observed the PM’s body language and way of talking to prepare for his role in the biopic.
He claimed it took 16 days to finalise his look for the film.
“It is an inspiring film about a man who has become Prime Minister of the country and one of the world’s biggest leaders without any backing or caste politics,” he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jeetendra Dances to Jawani Jaaneman With Wife at 77th Birthday Bash, Ekta Kapoor Shares Video
- Dravid Left Mesmerised by Messi & Barcelona Show at Camp Nou
- IPL 2019 | Captain Kohli Still an 'Apprentice': Gambhir Takes Fresh Aim
- Marvel Screens 10 Mins of Avengers Endgame Footage, Priyanka Makes Nick Jonas Dance to Govinda Song
- 20 Years of Sabyasachi: Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor & Many More Stun at Designer's Fashion Show
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results