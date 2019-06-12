After Mohena Kumari Singh and Deblina Chatterjee, Twin Saxena Brothers Say Goodbye to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

View this post on Instagram

🙏🙏Thank You Rajan Sir, Team DKP & the YRKKH family. It was never a Reel family it is a Real Family for us. It Was a unforgettable journey of two & half year with only sweet memories & lot of masti. A big thanks to Instagram family for your love & blessings.With full of respect apke Shresth & Shubh (Luv/Kush)😘😘