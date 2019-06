After Mohena Kumari Singh and Deblina Chatterjee, Twin Saxena Brothers Say Goodbye to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is having a major change in cast and plot, as a total of four actors have quit the show within a short span. As per earlier reports, the show was said to have a leap of five years, bringing in some drama and a change in plot. Keeping the leap in mind, actors Mohena Kumari who played the role of Kirti, and Deblina Chatterjee, who played the role of Gau, decided to quit the show as they were not interested in being portrayed as mothers.And now, as per the latest reports, child actors and twin brothers Shresth and Shubh Saxena, who essayed the role of Kartik aka Mohsin Khan’s cousin brothers Luv and Kush have also made their mind to bid adieu to the show after it takes a five-year leap. The twin Saxena brothers confirmed the same on social media when they shared a farewell message for the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and the cast and crew. Sharing a series of pictures on Instagram with the team Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the brothers wrote, “Thank You Rajan Sir, Team DKP & the YRKKH family. It was never a Reel family it is a Real Family for us. It was an unforgettable journey of two & a half year with only sweet memories & a lot of masti. A big thanks to the Instagram family for your love & blessings. With full of respect apke Shresth & Shubh (Luv/Kush) (sic)”The upcoming track will show Naira aka Shivangi Joshi as a single mother who teaches yoga in Goa. TV actress Pankhuri Awasthy will be joining in the show as Vedika, another woman in Kartik’s life.Follow @News18Movies for more