After Mohsin Khan, Niyati Joshi of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Down with Dengue

After Mohsin Khan, who plays the male lead Kartin Goenka in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', co-actor Niyati Joshi has been diagnosed with dengue.

Dengue, which causes a severe flu-like illness and, sometimes causing a potentially lethal complication called severe dengue, is carried by the Aedes aegypti mosquito is the main vector that transmits the viruses that cause dengue.

Niyati felt unwell on Saturday but continued to shoot till Monday assuming it to be just viral fever. However, when she went for a blood test on Tuesday, she was diagnosed with dengue, The Times of India reported.

Meanwhile, Mohsin said he is feeling better now and that he had to take another blood test and is keeping his fingers crossed, the TOI reported.

The actress also revealed that she shot for a coupole of hours on Wednesday for a scene but had to be hospitalised in the evening. She is expected to be discharged in three days.

Earlier, wrote a tweet informing fans about his condition, posting, "Down with dengue. Be careful staying outdoors for too long guys.. i'll be up n runnin soon inshallah ;)"

Down with dengue. Be careful staying outdoors for too long guys.. i'll be up n runnin soon inshallah ;) — Mohsin Khan (@momo_mohsin) September 18, 2019

Notably, according to WHO, once infected with dengue, humans become the main carriers and multipliers of the virus, serving as a source of the virus for uninfected mosquitoes. Patients who are already infected with the dengue virus can transmit the infection via Aedes mosquitoes after the first symptoms appear.

A person infected by the dengue virus develops severe flu-like symptoms. They often get severe headache, pain behind the eyes, nausea, vomiting, swollen glands, muscle and joint pains as well as rash. Unfortunately, there is no specific treatment for dengue fever and patients should seek medical advice, rest and drink plenty of fluids.

According to medical experts, while paracetamol can be taken to bring down fever and reduce joint pains, aspirin or ibuprofen should not be taken since they can increase the risk of bleeding.

