After Mother’s Death, Arjun Rampal Thanks Family, Doctors for Giving Her ‘Extra Years’

A day after he lost his mother to breast cancer, Arjun Rampal took to Instagram on Monday to thank his family, friends and her doctors for their support, love and prayers that helped her fight for so long.Posting an image of his mother Gwen Rampal, he wrote, “After a long and successful fight my mother fought with her cancer, she breath her last on the 27th of Oct. In the time of our grievance, I just know that I have many people to thank and be grateful to, for giving her those extra years with us. Thank you #CarloGreco #thechampalimaudfoundation #DrLarryNorton #sloaneketteringmemorialnyc all the faculty and doctors at #Kokilabeinhospital #luke@lalitkmodi my dearest #family #friends and all of you who have prayed for her. Your support and your love, has been felt deep within. I am forever grateful. My mother is at Peace. #RIPMa love you all. Thank you (sic).”After battling triple negative breast cancer for over four years, Gwen passed away on Sunday.Several celebrities paid her their last respects at her funeral in Mumbai on Sunday evening. Among those who attended the last rites ceremony, included Arjun’s ex-wife Mehr Jessia, his daughters Mahikaa and Myra, his rumored girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, his Paltan co-star Harshwardhan Rane, actor Kim Sharma and filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor.Raising awareness about the fatal disease, Arjun shared a video on Twitter earlier this year. In the short clip, he said, “Cancer is becoming more and more epidemic these days. My mother underwent a treatment for it and was cured. But 10 months later, cancer metastasized into her lungs and then with the help of my friend, we went to Champali Maud Foundation research centre in Lisbon.”The video also had Gwen talk about her fight against cancer and how she was emerging victorious.“It’s been a roller coaster ride for my Mom and the whole family. Then my friend @LalitKModi introduced us to the #Champalimaudfoundation eternally grateful to him, #CarloGreco and his wonderful team. Here is our story. I do hope it helps. ion.care,” he tweeted.