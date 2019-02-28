After Much Anticipation, Aquaman 2 Finally Gets a Release Date

Warner Bros has set a December 16, 2022 release date for Aquaman 2, making it the first titled film to book a release that day. Interestingly, Disney has already scheduled a yet untitled live-action movie for the same slot, reports variety.com.The studio took the first step toward Aquaman 2 earlier this month by bringing back David Leslie Johnson McGoldrick to write the script.Aquaman 2 will be produced by Aquaman director James Wan and Peter Safran. The first instalment earned $330 million in North America and $805 million internationally, led by nearly $300 million in China, becoming the 20th highest worldwide grosser of all time.McGoldrick teamed with Will Beall on the Aquaman script, from a story by Beall, Geoff Johns, and Wan. McGoldrick began working on the screenplay three years ago after reading Aquaman comic books while on the set of Wan's The Conjuring 2.The superhero film stars Jason Momoa in the titular role and Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman in other important roles.