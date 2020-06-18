After Mukesh Chhabra, Rhea Chakraborty Records Statement in Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case

On Wednesday, Mumbai Police recorded the statement of casting director Mukesh Chhabra in the ongoing investigation into Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. Now, on Thursday, close friend Rhea Chakraborty was summoned by the Bandra police for going on record with the information she might have related to the case.

Rhea was seen arriving at the police station dressed in white salwar kameez. She wore breathing masks and gloves for protection against coronavirus spread. She got off from her car and went straight away inside the police station.

On Wednesday, Mukesh Chhabra had gone on record and DCP Abhishek Trimukhe had told media persons in a briefing, "Chhabra had not said anything about the reports that Rajput did not have any films on his hands."

Meanwhile, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who recently flew to India from the US, has reached Patna, Bihar, where the late Bollywood star's ashes will be immersed on Thursday.

Read: Family to Immerse Sushant Singh Rajput's Ashes Today; Sister Says 'Let's Give Him Happy Farewell'

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

Follow @News18Movies for more