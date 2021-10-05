After Munmun Dutta, Raj Anadkat Pens Heartfelt Tribute to Ghanshyam Nayak Aka TMKOC's Nattu Kaka

As the news about the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Ghanshyam Nayak passing away surfaced online, many fans along with his co-actors expressed their grief on social media. Raj Anadkat, who essays the role of Tappu in the popular sitcom, penned a heartwarming tribute to the late actor on his Instagram account.

Sharing a throwback picture with his ‘Kaka,’ Raj wrote, “Me and kaka was sharing a make up and he had come on set after a long time . He entered the room and said ‘aaav beta kem che’ I took his blessings and he was so happy coming back on set after so many days . He asked me about my family and said ‘saras, bhagwan badhanu bhalu Kare.’ His dedication and hard work at such age was commendable. Will never forget those anecdotes he used to share . Kaka you will always be remembered." (sic)

Actor Ghanashyam Nayak, who was popularly known for his portrayal of Nattu Kaka in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ passed away on Sunday at the age of 77.

Actress Munmun Dutta also took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures with the late TMKOC co-actor. “Too many memories, too many great things to write about you. I was blessed to know you for the past 13 years Kaka. You will always be remembered by me and many, whose life you touched as an artist," she wrote in her post.

Nayak appeared in nearly 100 Hindi and Gujarati films, apart from featuring on more than 300 TV serials. The veteran actor was also known for his work in the Gujarati theatre.

Earlier this year, during his chemotherapy, Nayak had shot for a special episode of “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah". He is survived by his wife and three children.

