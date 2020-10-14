After Muralitharan Biopic Motion Poster Reveal, Netizens Trend 'Shame On Vijay Sethupathi'

Vijay Sethupathi is all set to play the role of famed Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan. in the upcoming biopic, titled 800. The movie is named such because Murali retired from international cricket after taking 800 test wickets, thus ending his 18-year-long sporting career in 2008.

The upcoming biopic is highly anticipated as the subject is a really interesting one. The motion poster of 800 was recently unveiled by the makers and hints that many unseen facets of the bowler's life will come to the fore. Take a look.

MURALIDARAN BIOPIC... Motion poster of #MuralidaranBiopic... Titled #800TheMovie... Stars #VijaySethupathi as cricketer #MuthiahMuralidaran... Directed by #MSSripathy... Produced by Movie Train Motion Pictures and Vivek Rangachari. pic.twitter.com/9RuAeCK7BB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 13, 2020

However, a certain section of netizens are upset with 800 the movie, its makers and lead actor Vijay. Their arguments rests on the fact that the Sri Lankan government, which is a majority of native Sinhalese people, has been historically oppressing the Tamils in their country. Twitterati argued that it is unfair on part of Vijay to portray the cricketer who represents the nation which practices discrimination based on ethnicity.

After 800 motion poster launch, #ShameOnVijaySethupathi started trending on Twitter. Here's how people reacted.

With so much opposition from the people who receipted and raised you as an actor and still you 're stubborn in playing the role of this scumbag #MuthiahMuralidaran. #ShameOnVijaySethupathi for going to portray that traitor as glorified person.-#Tamils_Boycott_VijaySethupathi https://t.co/4dXaZjab10 — (@riyazur4an9) October 13, 2020

The flag that kills thousands of Tamils, give death threats, treat the minorities as second class...what an audacity that @VijaySethuOffl is proud to bear that blood stain flag on his chest. You are a sell out.#ShameOnVijaySethupathi pic.twitter.com/SIxHIXEHom — தமிழி (@southindiann) October 13, 2020

#TamilGenocide#Murali is part of the genocide gang. Do you want be part of the gang too Mr. @VijaySethuOffl Please stop https://t.co/2ib82teix7 — Sabaji⏺ (@SabaTS2) October 9, 2020

Interesting thing being, Muralitharan is himself a Sri Lankan Tamil and has admitted to being a victim of 1977 riots in the country.

Forget & forgive people and move forward..!! My ass..!! This guy doesn't have a spine..!! @VijaySethuOffl u will regret acting hia movie..!! #ShameOnVijaySethupathi #Tamils_Boycott_VijaySethupathi pic.twitter.com/BuVp2eEssQ — karthick keyan (@karthic99761680) October 13, 2020

800 the movie is directed by MS Sripathy and produced by Movie Train Motion Pictures and Vivek Rangachari.