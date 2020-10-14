News18 Logo

2-MIN READ

After Muralitharan Biopic Motion Poster Reveal, Netizens Trend 'Shame On Vijay Sethupathi'

800 the movie

800 the movie

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi is all set to play the iconic Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan in the upcoming film '800'.

Vijay Sethupathi is all set to play the role of famed Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan. in the upcoming biopic, titled 800. The movie is named such because Murali retired from international cricket after taking 800 test wickets, thus ending his 18-year-long sporting career in 2008.

The upcoming biopic is highly anticipated as the subject is a really interesting one. The motion poster of 800 was recently unveiled by the makers and hints that many unseen facets of the bowler's life will come to the fore. Take a look.

However, a certain section of netizens are upset with 800 the movie, its makers and lead actor Vijay. Their arguments rests on the fact that the Sri Lankan government, which is a majority of native Sinhalese people, has been historically oppressing the Tamils in their country. Twitterati argued that it is unfair on part of Vijay to portray the cricketer who represents the nation which practices discrimination based on ethnicity.

After 800 motion poster launch, #ShameOnVijaySethupathi started trending on Twitter. Here's how people reacted.

Interesting thing being, Muralitharan is himself a Sri Lankan Tamil and has admitted to being a victim of 1977 riots in the country.

800 the movie is directed by MS Sripathy and produced by Movie Train Motion Pictures and Vivek Rangachari.


