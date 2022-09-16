After Nagarjuna, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Spotted at Dharma Office; Are They Discussing Brahmastra 2 Already?

It has only been a week since Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva was released but fans are already wondering when the sequel, Brahmastra Part 2: Dev will hit the screens. Ayan Mukerji established his Astraverse with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starred and even confirmed that he will return with the sequel. While he told News18.com earlier this week that he aims to release the film within the next three years, the director along with Ranbir, Alia, and Nagarjuna’s recent visits to Dharma Productions’ office has us wondering if the work on the film has already begun.

On Friday, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted for the third time this week making their way to the Dharma Productions office in Mumbai. The actor couple was seen twinning in black ensembles as they posed for the cameras. Alia was also seen cradling her baby bump for a quick moment before she joined her actor-husband for pictures.

Speaking about the sequel with News18.com, Ayan revealed, “The basic storyline of part two and part three has always been in place. The entire concentration so far was on Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva as that was the foundation film in the trilogy. Our goal is to make the film in a much shorter period. The idea is to come out with the film in three years. We have understood the process of filmmaking and I am confident that we can achieve our goal of releasing Bhramastra- Part Two: Dev in three years.”

Meanwhile, Brahmastra is doing stellar business at the box office. Brahmastra has officially entered the Rs 300 crore club and that too within just one week. The feat was achieved courtesy of the gross worldwide box office collection. Karan Johar, who has backed the Ayan Mukerji directorial via Dharma Productions, took to Twitter and share the latest Brahmastra box office numbers.

