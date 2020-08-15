After Natasha Suri Her Sister Rupali Tests Positive for COVID-19

Days after Natasha Suri tested COVID-19 positive, her actor sister Rupali Suri took to social media to confirm having contracted the coronavirus. Rupali wrote on her Instagram stories that she had developed symptom like fever and loss of smell.

"I am detected covid positive. I had series of symptoms like fever, choked nose and throat, loss of smell and so on. But in all this I continued my yoga and breathing exercises… of course not in a vigorous way. But to keep myself sparked up it's a mind over body game. It's a serious illness. It can shake you up. But, positive mind can defeat positive Covid," the actor said on Friday.

She added that she is in constant touch with the doctors and they have asked her to be home quarantined. "I am taking all the medications prescribed and actually am in good spirits.

On August 9, Natasha had said she had gone to Pune and fell sick on her return to Mumbai. She tested coronavirus positive. Earlier, speaking to a media portal she said, "Around six days ago, I had gone to Pune for some urgent work. After I came back, I fell ill and had fever, sore throat and weakness. I underwent a test three days ago, which came positive. Currently, I am in home quarantine. I still have fever and weakness. I am on medication and also taking immunity boosters. I live with my grandmother and sister, so I will get them tested, too (sic).”

On the work front, the former Miss India World features in web series Dangerous, which is currently streaming on MX Player. The show stars Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu in lead roles.