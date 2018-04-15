English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After National Film Awards, Shekhar Kapur Says It's Time To Shed Tag Of Regional Cinema
Kapur, who last made Bandit Queen in India, is stunned by the quality and range of subjects that some of the movies in Assamese, Malayalam, Bengali and Marathi movies touched upon.
Image: A file photo of Jury Head Shekhar Kapur
Internationally acclaimed Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, jury chairperson of the 65th National Film Awards, says the tag of "regional cinema" must not be attached to Indian movies in languages other than Hindi.
Kapur, who last made Bandit Queen in India, is stunned by the quality and range of subjects that some of the movies in Assamese, Malayalam, Bengali and Marathi movies touched upon. The filmmaker said non-Bollywood movies deserve the spotlight.
"What an eye opener it has been chairing the National Film Awards 2018. The quality of regional cinema has left us stunned. It's world class and it's time to take away the tag of regional cinema. For Hindi cinema no longer can compete with the quality we saw from other languages. Unfortunately mainstream media and Bollywood enjoy a highly incestuous relationship. So the brilliance of the new regional cinema remains hidden from audiences. It's time for that to change," he tweeted.
What an eye opener it has been chairing the #NationalFilmAwards2018. The quality of regional cinema has left us stunned. It’s world class and its time to take away the tag of regional cinema. For Hindi cinema no longer can compete with the quality we saw from other languages.— Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) April 15, 2018
