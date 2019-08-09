After Neha Dhupia, Shveta Salve Shares Picture of Her Breastfeeding Her Infant Daughter

Several actresses, from Neha Dhupia to Soha Ali Khan and Sameera Reddy, came forward to raise awareness on the importance nursing infants with mother’s milk during World Breastfeeding Week, which was celebrated from August 1 to August 7 this year.

Following the league, Shveta Salve took to Instagram on Thursday to share her story. Posting a monochrome photo of her breastfeeding her infant daughter, she started with saying that she had doubts before posting the picture. She wrote, “I contemplated a lot whether I should post this image or not... Whether Arya (her daughter) will grow up and be embarrassed about it... whether I'll get trolled by people who will judge me, call me names or just be obnoxious with their degrading sexual comments...”

On what made her finally share it, Shveta wrote, “But then I took a long look at this picture again and all I saw was the look in my baby's eyes and how she and I were connected in this sacred moment. This bond is strong and so precious... you can see the vulnerability in her eyes; her trust in her Mamma who she knows will nurture her, protect her and will always be there by her side… This is that moment of Truth, of courage and of an everlasting togetherness and I am proud of it.”

Shveta is known for her work on TV shows like Hip Hip Hurray, Left Right Left and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Married to Harmeet Sethi, she gave birth to Arya on August 10, 2016.

