After Nicki Minaj Fight, Cardi B Want to Be Vice President to Kim Kardashian POTUS

Cardi B has been making headlines the world over this weekend, after her longstanding feud with fellow rapper Nicki Minaj culminated in a brawl at a New York Fashion Week after-party.

Updated:September 9, 2018, 11:40 AM IST
After Nicki Minaj Fight, Cardi B Want to Be Vice President to Kim Kardashian POTUS
Rapper Cardi B wants to join forces with Kim Kardashian West as her vice president, if the reality TV star ever becomes the President. Asked about rapper Offset's hope for a potential Kim's presidential run, Cardi told Tmz.com that Kim has been thinking about politics for some time. Cardi said Kim talked about the presidency, and said that's the real reason why Offset may have said he would vote for Kim.

Cardi B has been making headlines the world over this weekend, after her longstanding feud with fellow rapper Nicki Minaj culminated in a brawl at a New York Fashion Week after-party. The incident happened during the Harper's Bazaar Icon party at New York Fashion Week on Friday.

In the videos available online, Cardi, 25, and Minaj, 35, were seen in a scuffle towards the end of the party. However, Minaj's security guards intervened and stopped Cardi, who was later escorted out of the party. Photos from the incident showed her with a swollen bump on her forehead as she was taken outside. In another clip, the Offset's leading lady can be seen throwing a red high heel at Minaj.

In an Instagram post where she did not mention Minaj, Cardi said she has "let a lot of s**t slide!".

"I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, f**k up the way I eat! You've threatened other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you'll stop f**king with them!! I let you talk big s**t about me!!" the rapper wrote.

"I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped a plea!! But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are f**king off!! I've worked too hard and come too far to let anybody f**k with my success!!!!" she added.

(With IANS inputs)
