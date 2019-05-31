After Obamas, Hillary Clinton to Launch Film, TV Production Company

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
After Obamas, Hillary Clinton to Launch Film, TV Production Company
Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea will focus on stories that revolve around women.
Hillary Clinton. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...
Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea Clinton are in negotiations to come up with their own film and TV production company.
Hillary and Chelsea are likely to explore the idea of launching a film and television production company and they will focus on stories that revolve around women, reports hollywoodreporter.com.
This is not the first time that Hillary is stepping into the entertainment world. Last year, she signed to executive produce with Steven Spielberg the adaptation of Elaine Weiss' book The Woman's Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote into a TV show.
Notably, former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle have also formed their own film and TV production company—Higher Ground. They have even signed a deal with online streaming platform Netflix and announced that they were working on seven projects, including three feature films and four TV series.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Hillary and Chelsea are likely to explore the idea of launching a film and television production company and they will focus on stories that revolve around women, reports hollywoodreporter.com.
This is not the first time that Hillary is stepping into the entertainment world. Last year, she signed to executive produce with Steven Spielberg the adaptation of Elaine Weiss' book The Woman's Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote into a TV show.
Notably, former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle have also formed their own film and TV production company—Higher Ground. They have even signed a deal with online streaming platform Netflix and announced that they were working on seven projects, including three feature films and four TV series.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Available via Open Sale in India: Here are all the Details
- Veeru Devgan Prayer Meet: Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Pay Last Respects
- PUBG Tragedy: 16-Year-Old in Madhya Pradesh Dies After Playing Game For 6 Hours Straight
- Rinku Singh Banned For 3 Months For Taking Part in Unsanctioned League
- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to Face Shareholders Vote Amid Pressure of Stepping Down
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results