After Obamas, Hillary Clinton to Launch Film, TV Production Company

Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea will focus on stories that revolve around women.

IANS

Updated:May 31, 2019, 3:54 PM IST
Hillary Clinton. (Image: Reuters)
Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea Clinton are in negotiations to come up with their own film and TV production company.

Hillary and Chelsea are likely to explore the idea of launching a film and television production company and they will focus on stories that revolve around women, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

This is not the first time that Hillary is stepping into the entertainment world. Last year, she signed to executive produce with Steven Spielberg the adaptation of Elaine Weiss' book The Woman's Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote into a TV show.

Notably, former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle have also formed their own film and TV production company—Higher Ground. They have even signed a deal with online streaming platform Netflix and announced that they were working on seven projects, including three feature films and four TV series.

