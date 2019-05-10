English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After October, Banita Sandhu to Next Feature in Pandora, a Sci-Fi Series Set in Distant Future
In Pandora, Banita will play the lead character’s roommate.
Image: Instagram/Banita Sandhu
Actress Banita Sandhu, who made her debut in Bollywood with the film October in 2018, will next be seen in Priscilla Quintana-starrer Pandora, a sci-fi action series.
The show’s primary cast includes Oliver Dench, Raechelle Banno, John Harlan Kim, Ben Radcliffe, Banita, Martin Bobb-Semple and Noah Huntley. Its production is underway in Bulgaria. However, a premiere date has not yet been set, reports deadline.com.
An excited Banita tweeted on Tuesday, "So thrilled to announce my next project with The CW."
Responding to it, Banita's October co-star Varun Dhawan tweeted on Thursday morning, "Wohoo so proud of you Bani. Does this mean I have to get in touch with your agent now to see you?"
Set in the year 2199, Pandora centres around Jax, played by Quintana, a resourceful young woman who has lost everything after the death of her parents, but finds a new life at Earth's Space Training Academy where she and her friends learn to defend the Galaxy from threats, both alien and human.
Banita will play Delaney Pilar, Jax's roommate. She is a brilliant, nannite-enhanced woman with cybernetic implants who is able to process information more quickly as she is perpetually connected to the Datastream. Because of her enhanced abilities, Pilar initially comes off as aloof and egotistical around others.
