Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

After October, Banita Sandhu to Next Feature in Pandora, a Sci-Fi Series Set in Distant Future

In Pandora, Banita will play the lead character’s roommate.

IANS

Updated:May 10, 2019, 10:04 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
After October, Banita Sandhu to Next Feature in Pandora, a Sci-Fi Series Set in Distant Future
Image: Instagram/Banita Sandhu
Loading...
Actress Banita Sandhu, who made her debut in Bollywood with the film October in 2018, will next be seen in Priscilla Quintana-starrer Pandora, a sci-fi action series.

The show’s primary cast includes Oliver Dench, Raechelle Banno, John Harlan Kim, Ben Radcliffe, Banita, Martin Bobb-Semple and Noah Huntley. Its production is underway in Bulgaria. However, a premiere date has not yet been set, reports deadline.com.

An excited Banita tweeted on Tuesday, "So thrilled to announce my next project with The CW." 




Responding to it, Banita's October co-star Varun Dhawan tweeted on Thursday morning, "Wohoo so proud of you Bani. Does this mean I have to get in touch with your agent now to see you?"




Set in the year 2199, Pandora centres around Jax, played by Quintana, a resourceful young woman who has lost everything after the death of her parents, but finds a new life at Earth's Space Training Academy where she and her friends learn to defend the Galaxy from threats, both alien and human.

Banita will play Delaney Pilar, Jax's roommate. She is a brilliant, nannite-enhanced woman with cybernetic implants who is able to process information more quickly as she is perpetually connected to the Datastream. Because of her enhanced abilities, Pilar initially comes off as aloof and egotistical around others.

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram