After Om-Sweetu Reunion, Is Marathi Show Yeu Kashi Tashi Mi Nandayala Ending?

Marathi TV show ‘Yeu Kashi Tashi Mi Nandayala’, which airs on Zee Marathi, may soon go off-air as the leads, Sweetu and Om, are all set to reunite. At least that’s what fans believe. The show is among the popular dramas on the small screen and the couple, Sweetu and Om, are favourites among the audience, who have remained hooked to the love story full of ups and downs.

In the show, Sweetu has decided to part ways with Mohit and following their separation the netizens are asking: “Will the show even continue now?"

Zee Marathi has shared a new promo for the show on their official Instagram page. The promo shows Sweetu and Om walking towards each other in a cosy scene and that has led to many saying that their reunion is imminent. Besides this, the show lovers are also asking if the show is headed towards its end.

After watching the promo video, some fans posted heart emojis. One fan wrote, “The moment has come… The one we have been eagerly waiting for.”

Several users have been commenting that they are eager to see Sweetu and Om together. The reunion was much-awaited among the fans of the show.

The show was criticised and trolled on social media after Sweetu got married to Mohit. The audience was upset by this marriage. They wanted to see Om and Sweetu together.

So now that Om and Sweetu have come together in the show, fans are curious to know if the series is ending or if there’s a fresh twist yet to be revealed.

