After Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone Likely to Star in Remake of Sridevi's Superhit Film

After giving a stunning performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone is likely to star in the remake of a super hit Sridevi film. The name of the film, however, has not been revealed as yet but apparently it was a project that was made four decades ago with the late actress in the lead role.The makers of the film are currently in the talks to procure the rights of the remake, but if a report in DNA is to be believed, the actress has been informed about it."The original Sridevi film was made by a producer from the South and helmed by a Bollywood director. However, talks are on to procure the rights and remake it with Deepika. Nobody is willing to comment on the subject because talks have just been mooted and there are a lot of modalities involved. However, it is true that Deepika is in the know," a source revealed to DNA.Earlier there had been a couple of reports doing the rounds that Deepika had not signed any new project after Padmaavat "because of the lack of quality roles coming her way."