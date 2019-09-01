After Pagalpanti and Bhool Bhulaiya 2, Anees Bazmee to Direct Fantasy Web Series for Family Audience
The filmmaker said his attempt is to make a web series which caters to the family audience.
A file photo of Anees Bazmee. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Director Anees Bazmee is all set to make foray into the digital world with a fantasy series. The "No Entry" helmer revealed the team has been working on script since past one year.
"I will be directing and producing a web-series, we have a team of writers working on the script since a year or so. It is a fantasy series. It is a fictional story. It will be made on a big level," Bazmee told PTI.
The filmmaker, best known for his mass entertainers like "Pyaar Toh Hona Hi Tha", "Welcome", "Singh is Kinng", "Ready" and "Mubarakan", said his attempt is to make a web series which caters to the family audience.
"Just because you are getting more creative liberties in the web that doesn't mean I will make something in adult space or have dialogues and scenes that are bold only. It all depends on how the script turns out. We will do whatever is required as per the script. "Right now we are working on the script so it is too early to say anything," he said adding that the filming of the series will start sometime next year.
Bazmee is looking forward to the release of his next directorial venture "Pagalpanti", headlined by John Abraham. The comedy film will arrive in theatres on November 8.
The director will then start working on his next, "Bhool Bhulaiya 2", with Kartik Aaryan in the lead.
