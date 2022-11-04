After Parineeti Chopra, Ranveer Singh Parts Ways With Yash Raj Talent Management?

Ranveer Singh is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. With films like Gully Boy, Padmaavat, Dil Dhadakne Do under his belt, he has gone on to create a brand for himself over the years. But the talented actor started his acting journey with Yash Raj Film’s romantic comedy Band Baaja Baaraat. Then he went on to do other films under the famed banner like Ladies V/s Ricky Bahl, Gunday, Kill Dil, and the latest one in the roster Jayeshbhai Jordar. Now after so many years Ranveer Singh and Yash Raj Talent Management have reportedly decided to go separate ways.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, despite this new development, Ranveer Singh and Aditya will always share a close amicable bond. And the Yash Raj turf will always remain Ranveer’s home. The source revealed, “YRF will always be home for Ranveer Singh. Aditya Chopra punted on him as a rank newcomer, who has since then become one of the biggest superstars that this country has seen. He has been mentored, groomed, and shaped to become the icon that he is today. So, the relationship between the two is and will always be solid and precious as ever.”

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO



The source further elaborated, “Ranveer was being managed by YRF’s talent management agency and they have now amicably decided to part ways in this regard. Ranveer and YRF will continue to collaborate together creatively as and when they can come together for an exciting project. The relationship between Ranveer and YRF has always been and continues to be one of immense mutual respect and affection.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the Dil Dhadakne Do actor is looking forward to the release of Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus which will be gracing the silver screen sometime around Christmas this year. The movie will witness a box-office clash with Ganapath Part 1 and Katrina Kaif’s Merry Christmas. The actor also wrapped up shooting for Karan Johar’s next Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt.

Read all the Latest Movies News here