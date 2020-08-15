After Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes Planning to Quit Kasautii Zindagii Kay too?

After it was reported that Kasautii Zindagii Kay lead actor Parth Samthaan is planning to quit the show, buzz is that leading lady Erica Fernandes also plans to leave. Parth has already given notice to the production house Balaji Telefilms, and will shoot till September 10 or 11.

Parth and Erica have entertained viewers as Anurag Basu and Prerna Sharma in the rebooted version of Ekta Kapoor's hit show. Rumours about the two of them dating in real life have also been afoot ever since they started working together. Their exit is likely to impact the popularity of the show.

Sources claim that Parth came to the decision of quitting the show because of the shift in focus in the storyline to Prerna and Mr Bajaj, played by Karan Patel, reported India TV. Karan Patel recently replaced Karan Singh Grover in the role of Mr Bajaj.

Parth wants to focus on some other project he has got. With the entry of Karan Patel in the show, his plot has reportedly been sidelined. Earlier, the story revolved around Anurag and Prerna but now it has been focusing on Mr Bajaj and Prerna.

Sources claim that Erica is leaving the show for better prospects, too. She had resumed shooting from her house post the lockdown. She had recently gone back to the sets and had moved out of her family house.

She had said that her father has had four heart attacks, while her mother has a history of TB, which is why she doesn't want to take any risks.