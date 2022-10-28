After Partying With Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill Revels in Nature, Poses Alongside Cute Dog in Viral Pics

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill has been making waves across the country, and how. The actress-singer has earned a massive fan following, thanks to her participation in Salman Khan-hosted reality show, which made her an overnight sensation. The actress and singer recently enjoyed a leisurely time amid the greenery, deep inside the verdant lap of nature and was even joined by a cute companion.

On Friday, Shehnaaz took to her Instagram handle to share multiple pictures from her excursion to a forest. Tagging along with the actress was an adorable pooch. She sported a black top and black shorts with white sneakers for the day. Her hair was neatly styled in a bun. In the first picture, she can be seen sitting a rock with a dog beside her. She smiled while looking at the dog while posing for the camera with a waterfall in the background. She can also be seen petting the dog. In the next three pictures, she can be seen sitting atop a tree, striking different poses and looking all the more pensive. Shehnaaz wrote in her caption, “Vibes… (pink heart emojis).” This comes after Shehnaaz Gill partied with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan at his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s birthday bash.

Avid fans of the Punjabi heartthrob were mesmerized by the pictures. One of the fans hilariously commented, “The dog knows that this picture is being taken with India’s Shehnaaz Gill. So his focus is only on the cameraman. Because he knows that this picture will go viral as soon as Gill uploads it. So who doesn’t want to be popular #ShehnaazGill.” Another fan commented, “Awwwhhh so cutee”. Someone also said, “Photography and Sana! Both looking rocking! Bot the Poses and captured frames (followed by emojis)”.

On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill is now all set to enter the industry too. She is currently working on Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which will be her Bollywood debut movie. Helmed and penned by Farhad Samji and Sajid Nadiadwala respectively, the film also stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati and Parth Siddhpura among others. The film will hit theatres on Eid next year.

