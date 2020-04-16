After Past Disagreements, Saif Ali Khan Glad to Reconnect With Aditya Chopra for Bunty Aur Babli 2

Audiences are excited for the much-awaited reunion of Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji after 11 years for the sequel of Bunty Aur Babli 2. The film will also see Saif reuniting with producer Aditya Chopra after unspecified differences between the two in the past.

Saif has worked in several Yash Raj productions in the past, including Hum Tum and Salaam Namaste. In a recent interview, the actor revealed what it meant for him to receive a message from Aditya that read, "welcome back home".

"It was nice to reconnect with Adi again. We had a couple of disagreements in the past and I think he was slightly disappointed in my attitude towards certain things and we hadn't worked together in a very long time. This just meant that there's peace again and everything is fine. That is the most important aspect of this," Saif told Film Companion in an interview.

He added that he is glad to be working with a producer "who knows what they are doing". "I have produced films, (I can say that) it's really a relief to work with someone who has all the headache of choosing the right music, figuring out how to shoot and release it and you just do your work as an actor. I mean getting an SMS from Adi saying 'Welcome back home' means a lot to me," Saif added.

Follow @News18Movies for more