After Pathaan, Laal Singh Chaddha, Trolls Attack Vijay Deverakonda's Liger, Demand Boycott of the Film

Lately, the trend of boycotting Bollywood films has taken over Twitter. After Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, the latest film to face the wrath of trolls is Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s Liger. The Puri Jagganadh directorial is set to release on the silver screen on August 25. Social media trolls are demanding a boycott of the movie for several reasons, the biggest one being Vijay Deverakonda’s statement on Laal Singh Chaddha.

For the uninitiated, the actor recently came out in support of Aamir Khan and spoke against the boycott culture. Netizens are also bashing the film as it is backed by Karan Johar. The actor is also facing backlash for sitting with his feet up during an event. One user wrote, “dont show arrogance

Be humble and respect audience.” Another user added, “I support #BoycottLigerMovie yes let me reiterate that I support Boycott of #Liger movie because of the direct and indirect connection of people from the Bollywood like Karan Johar, Salman Khan and Ananya Pandey. Also, because I support #BoycottBollywood (forever and everywhere).”

I support #BoycottLigerMovie yes let me reiterate that I support Boycott of #Liger movie because of the direct and indirect connection of people from the Bollywood like Karan Johar, Salman Khan and Ananya Pandey. Also, because I support #BoycottBollywood (forever and everywhere). pic.twitter.com/gaIGGVGRfg — Rudrabha (@iamrudrabha) August 19, 2022

#BoycottLigerMovie Reasons to boycott Liger are 1) nepotism ka baap Karan johar production.

2) Nepo kid ananya Pandey as a heroine.

3) Too much attitude by Vijay devarakonda in recent days.#BoycottLigerMovie — Joseph Prince (@JosephP65756838) August 20, 2022

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Brahmastra, too, became the victim of boycott culture. A section of the internet pointed out that Ranbir worked with Aamir Khan in his movie PK, which allegedly hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus.

Aamir Khan has been subjected to immense trolling on social media for his old remarks on intolerance in India. Not just him, but his latest film Laal Singh Chaddha also became the victim of online trolling. Not just that, trolls also demanded the boycott of Vikram Vedha after Hrithik Roshan watched Laal Singh Chaddha in the theatres and gave a shoutout to the film.

