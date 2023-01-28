After Pathaan Success, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt Visit SRK at Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan is the talk of the town for all the right reasons. The movie, which debuted on screens around the world on Wednesday, went on to break records at the box office, earning an astounding Rs 200 crore globally in just 2 days. While celebs such as Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Hrithik Roshan, Neha Dhupia and many others are taking to social media to hail SRK and his co-stars for the success of the film, some celebs reportedly visited the superstar at his house, Mannat, and congratulated him for the movie.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the mood in Mannat is celebratory as many celebrities have stopped by to wish Shah Rukh Khan on the success of Pathaan. His co-star Deepika Padukone, her husband Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Kapil Sharma all separately visited SRK to express their congratulations. The actor is reportedly feeling overwhelmed by the outpouring of love. The report further revealed that more celebrities are expected to stop by Mannat in the coming days.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan shared a profound tweet where he went on to give advice to all his followers. He wrote, “Gattaca movie ‘I never saved anything for the swim back.’ I think life is a bit like that….You aren’t meant to plan your return…You are meant to move forward. Don’t come back…try to finish what you started. Just a 57-year-old’s advice things."

Gattaca movie “I never saved anything for the swim back” I think life is a bit like that….You aren’t meant to plan your return…U r meant to move forward. Don’t come back…try to finish what u started. Just a 57yr olds’ advice things.— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 27, 2023

The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer has broken all box office records by becoming the biggest Hindi opener of all time. The film surpassed the Rs 55 crore mark on its first day, breaking the record set by Yash’s KGF 2 (Hindi), which opened to an astounding Rs 53.95 crore. Pathaan’s mind-blowing opening day collection was Rs 57 crore net (Hindi: Rs 55 crore and dubbed versions Rs 2 crore). On day two, the film grossed over Rs 68 crores in India. It is the first Hindi film to earn over Rs 200 crore worldwide in just two days.

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham feature in Pathaan, which is a part of Aditya Chopra’s spy universe. Apart from them, Salman Khan makes a brief appearance in the film. Pathaan is also the most recent entry in Yash Raj Films’ spy universe after Tiger Zinda Hai and War.

