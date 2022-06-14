After Pawan Kalyan, Chiranjeevi Praises Major. Adivi Sesh And Mahesh Babu React

Adivi Sesh and the film Major has been receiving a lot of love on social media. Now, Chiranjeevi has praised Adivi Sesh and Mahesh Babu for a brilliant film. He has shared photos with Adivi Sesh and wrote, “Major is not a film. It’s truly an emotion. Story of a great hero and Martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan told in the most poignant way. A must-watch. Proud of Mahesh Babu for backing such a purposeful film. Hearty Congrats to Adivi Sesh and Saiee Manjrekar.”

#Major is not a film.Its truly an Emotion Story of a great Hero & Martyr#MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan told in the most poignant way.A must-watch Proud of @urstrulyMahesh for backing such a purposeful film HeartyCongrats to @AdiviSesh @saieemmanjrekar #Sobhita @SashiTikka & Team pic.twitter.com/1lW1m3xmFO — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) June 13, 2022

Adivi Sesh, in a thank you note to Chiranjeevi, said, “Today feels like my highest honour, Sir. You spoke to us for hours. Fed us with an amazing lunch. And explained what you loved about the film. Such attention to detail, such insightful questions. I always loved Megastar the hero. Today, I witnessed your heart of gold.”

Today feels like my highest honour Sir! @KChiruTweets You spoke to us for hours. Fed us an amazing lunch. And explained what you loved about the film. Such attention to detail, such insightful questions. I always loved #Megastar the hero. Today, I witnessed your heart of gold.❤️ https://t.co/6QZ9rNbusp — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) June 13, 2022

Mahesh Babu, who has co-produced the film also replied to Chiranjeevi’s special mention and said, “Thank you, sir. Team Major is over the moon.”

Major has been jointly bankrolled by Sony Pictures Films India, Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., and A+S Movies. It has been helmed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. The film released on June 3 and is based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

