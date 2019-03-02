English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After 'Pettikadai', Arun Vijay's 'Thadam' Has Been Leaked Online By Tamilrockers
The High Court had earlier banned over 12,000 internet domains that were registered to pirate websites. A major portion of the number had been of Tamilrockers.
The High Court had earlier banned over 12,000 internet domains that were registered to pirate websites. A major portion of the number had been of Tamilrockers.
Tamilrockers are fast earning a bad reputation for leaking freshly released films, after a day or sometimes even on the day of the theatrical release of films, on their pirate websites. After there were reports that Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy was leaked by the website runners, Arun Vijay-starrer Tamil-thriller Thadam, has now been put up for users to download. The film had released this Friday and was in stiff competition from 90 ml, starring Oviya. It was reported that another Tamil film, sports-drama Pettikadai, directed by Essaki Karvannan that released last Friday, also appears to be uploaded on the illegal website for download.
Despite having being banned by the Government, the piracy site Tamilrockers remains to pose a serious threat to the business of films as they continue to leak new movies online. When Ranjikanth's 2.0 had released earlier this year, the makers had urged the Madras High Court to put a leash on piracy and take active measures in the direction. The High Court had paid heed to the request and banned over 12,000 internet domains that were registered to pirate websites. A major portion of the number had been of Tamilrockers.
Latest films in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu and other languages can be easily found on Tamilrockers’ website. Despite crackdown by law enforcement agencies and interventions by the Madras High Court, it seems like Tamilrockers has decided to conveniently ignore the consistent warnings that have followed in the wake of their illegal activities.
In the parliamentary Budget presentation this year, a provision was also introduced in the Cinematograph Act so that piracy remains in check.
