After Pizza and Panipuri, Pregnant Anushka Sharma Enjoys Lavish Sindhi Meal

Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma is on a cheat meal spree. The actress has been gorging on some lip-smacking food and has also been sharing updates with her fans. Recently, she enjoyed a lavish Sindhi meal and shared a glimpse of it on social media.

On Sunday afternoon, the actress shared an Instagram story with an elaborate platter spread on the dining table. "Thank you for this ultimate Sindhi brunch!" she wrote over the photo.

Earlier, the actress indulged in some coconut water and panipuri at home. Sharing the picture of the coconut, which she was taking a sip from using a metal straw, Anushka wondered, "What a creation God."

She also shared a photo of a panipuri spread at home, complete with meethi chutney, boondi and tangy water. "Go big at home," she wrote in reference to her earlier pizza caption.

Anushka is expected to deliver her child in January next year. She and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, had shared the happy news in August last year on social media, writing: "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017. The couple had a destination wedding in Italy.