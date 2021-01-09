After Pizza Cravings, Pregnant Anushka Sharma is 'Going Big at Home' with Coconut Water and Panipuri

Anushka Sharma is expecting her first child with cricketer Virat Kohli this month. The 32-year old seems to be a relaxed mom-to-be, continuing with her workouts at the gym and yoga sessions at home. These days, Anushka seems to be giving in to to all her pregnancy cravings.

On Thursday afternoon, the actress shared an Instagram story from her Mumbai residence where she can be seen surrounded by two boxes of pizzas. On Anushka's plate, we saw slices of cheese and pesto pizza, and Margherita pizza. "Go big or go home" Anushka captioned the image.

On Friday, the actress indulged in some coconut water and panipuri at home. Sharing the picture of the coconut, which she was taking a sip from using a metal straw, Anushka wondered, "What a creation God."

She also shared a photo of a panipuri spread at home, complete with meethi chutney, boondi and tangy water. "Go big at home," she wrote in reference to her earlier pizza caption.

Anushka Sharma also took to Instagram to share a picture with popular costume designer and celebrity stylist Ameira Punvani on her birthday. Sharing a picture, Anushka wrote, "Bro , brother , braz ! It's your birthday ! And I love you ! @mspunvanity". In the comments box, actor Mouni Roy also wished Ameira on her birthday and wrote: "Happy happy @mspunvanity love & hugs."

For most of her pregnancy, Anushka has been staying at home. On Thursday she was spotted out and about with husband Virat Kohli.

