Case Registered Against Milind Soman for Running Nude on Goa Beach, Circulating Pic

Model-actor-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman has been booked by the South Goa district police for promoting obscenity after he shared a photo of himself running nude on the beach. This comes after an FIR was registered against Poonam Pandey followed by her arrest for shooting an ‘obscene video’ in Goa.

A case has been registered against model-actor-fitness promoter Milind Soman, under IPC Sec 294 (Obscene acts and songs) & Sec 67 (Punishment for publishing/transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of IT Act for his social media post where he was seen sprinting naked at a Goa beach, reports ANI.

“An organisation called Goa Suraksha Manch had given a complaint against Milind Soman for running nude on a beach in South Goa and then circulating those pictures on social media,” ANI quoted Pankaj Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police South Goa (via) as saying.

Soman peacefully rang in his 55th birthday on Wednesday by posting a photo in which he can be seen running naked on a beach in Goa. He was praised for his commitment to fitness. “Happy birthday to me 55 and running,” he had captioned the photo.

Actor-model Poonam Pandey and her husband Sam Bombay, on the other hand, were arrested by the Goa Police on Thursday for allegedly trespassing on government property and shooting an “objectionable” video at a dam in Canacona town. The shoot on the government property had triggered a controversy with opposition parties demanding action against Pandey for shooting the video, which they termed as “obscene”.